ST. JOSEPH -- For the second year in a row an annual St. Joseph festival will not be happening.

Organizers with Joetown Rocks have decided to cancel this summer's celebration due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was scheduled for July 3rd and 4th.

Festival Co-Chairs say in addition to health and safety concerns, Bishop Donald Kettler also sent a letter which prohibits parish festivals within the diocese for this summer.

Festival organizers say while the event won't happen they are still planning to hold their raffle and quilt auction.

Joetown Rocks is expected to return next year.

Waite Park has also decided to cancel their city celebration, while festivals in Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Foley and St. Cloud are coming back this summer.