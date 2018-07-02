St. Joseph; Get Ready to Rock in Independence Day

ST. JOSEPH -- If you want to celebrate America's Independence with good food, music and fireworks, St. Joseph has the festival for you.

Joetown Rocks is returning again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, there's bingo, games and refreshments, a free Joetown Rocks concert starts at 6:00 p.m. That features the bands, The Future, The Killer Vees and The Midtown Men. Fireworks break up the night, then Brat Park Radio takes the stage at 10:30 p.m.

On Independence Day there's a parade at 10:00 a.m. live music by the Smok'N Guns Band, a quilt auction at 1:30 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say that any chairs put in the Church of St. Joseph parking lot before noon on Tuesday will be removed.