The City of St. Joseph is planning a pop up splash pad for Saturday August 3 offered by the St. Joe Recreation Department and the St. Joe Fire Department. The splash pad will be from 1-3 p.m. in the field behind the city Government Center off of Callaway Street East.

The event is free for all ages and no registration is required. In the event of bad weather the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled.