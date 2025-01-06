Two Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Outing September Shooting

OUTING (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to a shooting that happened back on September 1st.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says on Friday they arrested 26-year-old Robert Bagan of Brainerd. He is facing possible charges of Drive-By Shooting toward a Person, and Second Degree Assault.

Also arrested was 54-year-old Trig Bagan of Outing. He is facing a charge of Second Degree Assault.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office recovered a weapon in the channel of Roosevelt Lake in close proximity to where the incident happened.

On September 1st, at about 1:30 a.m. deputies received a report of a person who had been shot in the Outing area. The 35-year-old Isanti man had been shot while possibly in an ATV. He was taken by air ambulance to a Duluth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation indicated a series of incidents including an assault, road rage incident, and property damage all occurred at an Outing area business with several parties involved.

