Two Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Outing September Shooting

Two Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Outing September Shooting

Getty Images/iStockphoto

OUTING (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to a shooting that happened back on September 1st.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says on Friday they arrested 26-year-old Robert Bagan of Brainerd. He is facing possible charges of Drive-By Shooting toward a Person, and Second Degree Assault.

Also arrested was 54-year-old Trig Bagan of Outing. He is facing a charge of Second Degree Assault.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office recovered a weapon in the channel of Roosevelt Lake in close proximity to where the incident happened.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

On September 1st, at about 1:30 a.m. deputies received a report of a person who had been shot in the Outing area. The 35-year-old Isanti man had been shot while possibly in an ATV. He was taken by air ambulance to a Duluth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation indicated a series of incidents including an assault, road rage incident, and property damage all occurred at an Outing area business with several parties involved.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON