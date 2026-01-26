May 20, 1935 - January 15, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Joyce Mae (Thomas) Slack, 90, of Paynesville, Minnesota, died on January 15, 2026. Joyce was born on May 20, 1935, to Edith and Melvin Thomas in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She graduated from Union High School and attended junior college in the Grand Rapids area.

She met Thurman J. Slack and was attracted by his variety of interests: singing, playing the marimba, and sailing. On August 20, 1955, they were married. An early example of their devotion and lifelong partnership was Joyce’s typing Thurm’s college papers. Starting their life together in Michigan, they began a westward migration that took them to Illinois and Wisconsin before they ultimately settled in Plymouth, Minnesota. Their 5 children were born during those years. Joyce and her family can authentically be called Midwesterners.

Joyce held various jobs, concluding her career at The Nash Finch Company where she worked as an administrative assistant in the produce department. Always an avid golfer, she once held a statewide office in support of women’s golfing in Minnesota.

In 1997, they sold their house, bought a fifth wheel trailer, and spent the next 5 years touring the USA and Canada. Joyce was the navigator, marking all the roads in the atlas, and keeping scrapbooks of their adventures. The fifth wheel was affectionately named “The Thing.”

After their travelling adventure, they settled in Georgetown, Texas. The big truck and fifth wheel were sold. They focused on their golf game and helped plant San Gabriel Presbyterian Church. After 12 years, they moved back to Golden Valley, Minnesota, to be closer to family. For her last 3.5 years, Joyce lived in Paynesville, Minnesota.

Joyce’s great intelligence manifested in many ways. She could keep many details in her head, tracking finances, who lived where, the next action for her sewing project, and sports team’s records. She taught bridge classes and could be found dealing out and playing four hands of bridge by herself. She was a very social person, enjoying gatherings, dinner clubs, bridge clubs, family dinners, and church activities.

Joyce learned frugality growing up and carried that forward throughout her life. Her couponing skills were legendary. Nothing could be purchased unless it was on sale and utilized at least 1 coupon – and she enjoyed reporting her grocery purchases in detail. She was still tracking gas prices on outings long after she was done purchasing gas!

Church life was important to Joyce. With Thurm, she instilled that value in her children. She was a 50-year member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Minnetonka, singing in the choir for many of those years, often presenting music with family members. She was a featured soloist in church musicals. She was an officer of the church, serving as an elder. In her later years, Joyce started attending church services online. She particularly enjoyed it when family members led in the service (especially preaching or singing). She often attended three different online Presbyterian church services back-to-back.

Joyce had many hobbies. She sang in Sweet Adeline choruses and quartets. For Joyce, no family gathering was complete without the singing of “Lida Rose.” She worked late into the night

sewing clothes for her daughter and herself, relished tough crossword and Cryptoquip puzzles, and loved to try new recipes. After retirement, she took up cross-stitch.

Joyce’s love affair with ice cream began in her teenage years when she worked at a west side Grand Rapids Dairy Queen. She cherished ice cream as the finish to a good meal. To the end, she savored Dairy Queen sundaes, which family members were eager to supply.

Joyce found great joy in family gatherings, being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their pets. She was always ready for fun: a song, a card game, or a board game, especially Sequence.

Watching Thurm and Joyce’s love was inspiring. Throughout their lives, they were true partners – relying on each other, delighting in each other. When Thurm needed more care, she chose a location where she could walk to see him. They had dinner together every evening. They were frequently holding hands. When she broke her hip in Michigan, she worked hard to get back to Minnesota to be with Thurm. She was his anchor in life.

The care that both Thurm and Joyce received from Stearns Place, Koronis Place, and the Paynesville Health Care Center was exceptional. The family thanks them for their compassionate care and support.

Joyce is survived by Paul (Barbara) Slack, Cynthia (Dave) Lenz, David (Mary) Slack, William Slack, and Michael (Lori) Slack, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, her brother-in-law Richard Slack, and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thurman, her sisters, Audrey Proctor, Faye Longstreet, and her brothers Clinton, Donald, and Dennis Thomas.

There will be a celebration of Joyce’s life and faith on Tuesday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Church of Minnetonka, Minnesota, preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m. Livestream at www.faithchurchmn.org. Memorials to Faith Church or Hope Church (Richfield, Minnesota)