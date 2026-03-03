August 20, 1928 - March 2, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Jane F. Reber, age 97, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026 at Benedict Living in Cold Spring. Reverend Brad Jenniges will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place at the Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Jane was born on August 20, 1928 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Henry and Eleanor (Lieser) Moser. She attended St. Benedict’s College in St. Joseph. She married Frederick J. “Fred” Reber on June 10, 1950 in Melrose. Jane lived in St. Joseph all of her life.

She enjoyed gardening, cards, and reading.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Deb, Becky, Tracy; son, Charlie (Judi); grandchildren, Kelly (Marty) Sorenson Cook, Matthew (Sarah) Sorenson, Sam (Angie) Pflueger; great-granddaughter, Ayden Cook; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; daughter, Barb; siblings, Anthoney Moser, Joseph Moser and Virginia Oberg.