April 4, 1932 - October 9, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joyce M. Hengel, age 93, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Joyce was born on April 4, 1932 in St. Cloud to William and Hildegard (Yaeger) Raden. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. Joyce married Victor “Vic” Hengel on June 8, 1954 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joyce was a homemaker all her life. She was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, the Legion of Mary, and the Little Rock Lake Association.

Joyce enjoyed embroidery, fundraising, golfing and bowling. She was a quiet and kind woman who loved her kids and grandkids, enjoying the time spent with them at the cabin. They will miss her chicken rice hot dish and Rice Krispie bars.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Karen) Hengel of Sauk Rapids, Sue (Bob) James of Flagstaff, AZ, Kevin (Lori) Hengel of Horace, ND, and David (Kelley) Hengel of Bemidji, MN; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Diane) Raden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vic in January of 2025; daughter, Kathy “JoJo”; son Steven; grandson, Michael; great-grandson, Mason; siblings, Carol Raden, Colette Raden, Rosie Faerber, Tom Raden, Jerry Raden, and Bill Raden.

A Special Thank You to All the Staff of St. Benedict Senior Community for all the care given to Joyce during her time there.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Kathy Hengel Scholarship fund at Cathedral High School.