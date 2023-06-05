Joseph L. Plombon, 96, St. Cloud

March 14, 1927 - June 1, 2023

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Joseph Leroy Plombon, age 96. He died on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Benedict Center in St. Cloud, MN. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Columbarium at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joesph was born in St. Paul, MN on March 14, 1927, the son of Joseph B. and Helen (Kortum) Plombon. He moved with his family to St. Cloud, MN were graduated from Tech High School. He then entered the United States Navy, on April 18, 1945 during WWII. He served overseas in the Philippines as a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class. He received his honorable discharge on July 5, 1946.

He then worked at the Great Northern Car Shop in Waite Park until 1995 when he retired. In his retirement he enjoyed movie projectors and being a part-time projectionist at the Paramount Theatre in St. Cloud. He also was a avid model train collector.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a member of Silver Star Post 428 American Legion in Waite Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by; one Brother Leon (Karen) Plombon of Maple Grove, MN and many nieces and nephews.