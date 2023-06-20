Joseph Harvey Kalla, 70, St. Cloud

March 31, 1953 - June 14, 2023

attachment-Joseph Kalla loading...

Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Joseph Harvey Kalla, age 70, of St. Cloud, who passed away, after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Private Family Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Joe was born on March 31, 1953 to Harvey and Mary Lou (Kirchner) Kalla in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in Waite Park and was apart of the first graduating class at Apollo High School in 1971. He then attended and graduated from the St. Cloud Community and Technical College in 1973, majoring in Major Appliance Service. From 1975 to 1983, Joe worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, following in his father’s footsteps, as a Carman Welder. In 1983 he started working for Electrolux as a Test Engineer and Product Manager eventually retiring in 2016 after 33 years of service. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Teske on April 22, 1978 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Joe was a loving husband, dad and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his family, but most especially his grandchildren. In his younger years, Joe enjoyed playing baseball for area townball teams. As he grew older, he enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going waterfowl and deer hunting and fishing (but not for bass). He also enjoyed traveling and snorkeling in the ocean. He will be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, ability to tell a good story, passion for playing cards and being the life of the party.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bonnie; children, Kelly (Michael) Sanders and Luke (Amber); grandsons, Dayden Sanders and Reece Kalla; siblings, Kathryn (Peter) Bahe, Mark (Christine), Chris (Nancy); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary (Ron) Becker and Amy Kline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.