Joseph E. Harbinson, 78, Annandale

November 16, 1941 - August 19, 2020

A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Joseph E. Harbinson, age 78, of Annandale, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Joe was born on November 16, 1941 to Mathew and Mary (Sheridan) Harbinson in Litchfield, Minnesota; the youngest of nine children. He grew up in Forest City and attended Litchfield High School, graduating in 1959. After graduating from High School, Joe joined a commercial combining operation, helping farmers as far west as Montana with their harvest. In 1962, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country aboard the USS Belle Grove LSD 2 as an EM2 Electrician. He would go on to serve four tours during the Vietnam War. After his service, Joe returned home and was united in marriage to Marly J. Smith on October 29, 1966 at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church in Forest City. Joe worked for NSP/Xcel Energy, working his way up to Construction Electrician Superintendent, retiring in 1997 after 30 plus years of service. Joe took great pride in his work and the safety of his team. He was a member of the IBEW Local Union 160 and St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who loved to spend time with his family. Joe’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He loved to give them rides on his wheelchair and play Old Maid. Joe enjoyed going fishing, golfing and going for pontoon rides on Clearwater Lake. Prior to losing his sight and mobility, Joe could often be found in the garage “putzing” and tinkering around. Joe was 100% Irish and enjoyed sharing and celebrating his heritage.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marly; children, Kim (Eric Schroeder) Harbinson of St. Paul, Joe (Katie) of Plymouth; grandchildren, Zach and Evan Schroeder and Sean and Maggie Harbinson; sister, Shelia (Jim) Palewicz; brothers, Tom and Jerry (Chris) Harbinson; sisters-in-law, Marlene and Nancy Harbinson and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Patti Harbinson and Joanne (Jack) Kaselnak; brothers, John, Jim (Betty), Harold “Bud”; and sister-in-law, Lucy Harbinson.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Joe.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, prayers for Joe and his family are preferred.