John “Johnny” J. Deppa, 74, Sartell

September 19, 1947 - October 13, 2021

Private Family Services will be at a later date for John “Johnny” J. Deppa, age 74, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

John Jake Deppa was born September 19, 1947 in St. Cloud to Louis & Marcella (Woitalla) Deppa. He married Patricia Spoden on June 10, 1967 and they later divorced. Johnny lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of his life and was a truck driver for Borgert Concrete/Amcon for many years. He enjoyed fishing, watching Minnesota Gopher Football, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, spending time at his brother’s lake home, and spending time with family. Johnny liked to have fun, was independent, private, and was very proud of all of his family.

Survivors include his daughters, Jacqueline (Robert) Lutz of Sauk Rapids and Katherine (David) Lagergren of Sartell; sisters and brother, Trecia Deppa of St. Cloud, Linda (Mike) Klein of Missouri, and Kenneth (Janet) Deppa of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Michael Lutz of Sauk Rapids and Brittany (Travis) Wolbeck of Upsala; great grandson, Jackson Wolbeck; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.