John Clarence Lund, 56, St. Cloud

November 3, 1965 - December 28, 2021

John Clarence Lund, 56, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, December 28th 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family.

A gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5th 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud with visitation after 10 a.m. at the church. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

John was born on November 3rd, 1965 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ray and Joy (Phillips) Lund. He worked as a mason laying block for a good part of his career. He later shifted to operating a number of machines as a supervisor in the silk-screening business. John was known as a hard and dedicated worker in all of his endeavors.

John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved the tradition of hunting with family each and every fall. He also was a great angler, fishing and placing in a variety of MTT walleye tournaments and winning local fishing leagues with his beloved cousin Joe Henry. Some local anglers nicknamed him the “Legend” for his ability to catch walleyes below the 10th Street Dam on the Mississippi River during high school.

John was also passionate about gardening, a passion instilled at a young age by his parents. He often shared his vegetables with loved ones. Giving and helping others was in John’s nature. His friend network was large. John was known as a kind, loyal, dedicated and loving man. His character was top notch and his sense of humor was well known and enjoyed by many!

John was blessed with a daughter he absolutely cherished, Lindsey. The two spent a lot of time together, creating fun memories and a deep love between father and daughter. He passed his passion of fishing on to her, a legacy not to be broken.

A major part of his life that made John so happy was another love of his life, Janyne Petters. John and Janyne lived life, shared the outdoors, created a loving home, laughed, and supported each other which enriched both of their lives tremendously.

John is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Benjamin Wetzel) Lund of Sauk Rapids; Love of his life, Janyne Petters of St. Cloud; parents, Ray and Joy (Phillips) Lund of St. Cloud; siblings Ray (Karen) Lund of St. Cloud, Lisa (John) Lechner of Clearwater, Amy (Tim) Langen of Columbia, Missouri, Paula Lund and Pam McBroom both of St. Cloud and many loving nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and some very close friends.