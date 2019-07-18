Johanna Lee Theis, 69, St. Cloud

April 30, 1950 - July 16, 2019

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Johanna Lee Theis. She died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Benedict Senior Community at the age of 69. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Johanna was born on April 30, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD, the daughter of Donald J. and Georgia F. (Pick) Meinz. As a child she moved with her family to St. Cloud, MN where she graduated from Tech High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Lawrence C. Theis on January 13, 1973 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Two children were born to this union. They made their home in Sauk Rapids, then Minneapolis, before settling in Clearwater, MN in 1979. After raising her children, she worked at Carefree Living until she retired in 2010. Her husband Lawrence died on February 20, 1999. She continued to live in Clearwater and later moved to St. Cloud in 2014 where she became a resident of St. Benedict Senior Community.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by, two sisters Sharon and Sandra, and one infant brother Shawn.

She is survived by, two children, Ann Theis (Jose Lopez) and Andy (Dolores) Theis, one step-daughter Mechelle Theis, five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sidney, Troy, Nickolas, and Alex, her brothers and sisters, Bruce (Nancy) Meinz, Carroll (Janice) Meinz, Michael (Marie) Meinz, Mary Wetch, Rhonda (Mike) Lepinski, Brian Meinz and Brad (Marcia) Meinz, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.