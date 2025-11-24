March 24, 1930 – November 20, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph Sylvester “Joe” Preusser, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Father Pierz Assembly #530 will stand honor guard during the visitation.

Joe was born on March 24, 1930 to Arnold F. and Catherine E. (Salber) Preusser in Rockville, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Dolores A. “Lori” Court on June 22, 1950 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They recently celebrated 75 years of marriage. Joe worked at Simonson Lumber from 1946 until 1953. In 1953 he began work as a carpenter for Preusser Construction working on residential and commercial properties. He retired in 1995 after 42 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park where he served as an usher for 51 years, was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and gave of his time and talents in working on several wood working projects for the Church sanctuary. He was also a member of the Carpenters Local Union #930 where he recently received his 70 year membership pin, the St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530, the St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Assembly #5548, the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and the Mid-West Tool Collectors Association.

Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially for holiday get togethers. He was an eclectic man who enjoyed collecting antique wood working tools and learning about space exploration. Joe always considered himself a man of history and the future because of his many interests. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor and love of family.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Lori; children, Irene (Joe) Falcone, Jim (Barb Rebischke), Ken (Barb), Mary Ann (Andrew) Schreifels, Michael (Yvonne), Kathleen (Aaron) Buck and Gary; eight grandchildren, Michael, Jill (Eric), Joshua (Liz), Ryan, Richard, Ashley (Jack), Samantha and Mackenzie; great grandchildren, Devin (Jordan), Ryder, Blake, Jonathan, Copelyn and Colt; great great grandchildren, Harlow and Crew; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Theresa (Ed) Justin, Catherine (Elmer) Euteneuer, Anna (Ed) Euteneuer, Arnold J. (Cressie), Margaret (Robert) McCall, Sr. Innocent (Agnes), OSB, August (Lorraine), Bernard (Anna Mae) and Peter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of Cherrywood Advanced Living – 1036 House in St. Cloud and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Joe.