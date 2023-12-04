Jo Ann M. Schossow, 57, Zimmerman

September 25, 1966 - December 2, 2023

A Celebration of Life event will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 2-5 PM at McPete’s Sports Bar & Lanes in Big Lake for Jo Ann Schossow, age 57, who died Saturday, December 2, 2023, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Jo Ann was born to James and Judith (Whitehill) Rath on September 25, 1966, in Minneapolis. She married Fred Schossow on September 11, 1999, in Leonard, ND. Jo Ann worked as a Para for the Princeton Public Schools; mainly in the middle school library until she retired early due to her health concerns.

Jo Ann was a kind and gentle soul with a personality dedicated to serving those around her. She was a free spirit that was wrapped in a heart of gold. Stubborn and strong willed, Jo Ann was a fighter, full of love, joy, and passion that overflowed into the many people she helped lead to Jesus. She cherished her family as their biggest cheerleader. She celebrated every little thing in life while maintaining compassion for others always with a smile on her face.

She is survived by her husband, Fred of Zimmerman; her daughter, Aurora of Champlin; mother, Judy Rath of Minneapolis; and siblings, John Rath of Brooklyn Park; Julie Peralez of Minneapolis; and Jeanie Mickle of St. Anthony. She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorials are preferred as donations for medical expenses.