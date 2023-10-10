Jill M. Teer, 77, Clear Lake

April 1, 1946 - October 8, 2023

Memorial Services will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Jill M. Teer, age 77, who passed away at her residence. Rev. Jeffrey Sackett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jill was born April 1, 1946 in St. Paul to John and Phyllis (Parman) Entenmann. She has lived in the Sartell area since 1981 and worked in housekeeping at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell for 40 years, retiring in 2021. Jill was caring, took care of others, and was a private person.

Survivors include her son, Jeff (Karla) Teer of Sartell; granddaughter, Amber Teer; and siblings, Jacque Smith of Cottage Grove, Janet Yde of Harris, and John (Ann) Entenmann of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents.