Jill Cathryn Nack, 44, Cold Spring

March 6, 1980 - August 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Jill Cathryn Nack, age 44, who died Monday at Fairview University Hospital surrounded by her family. She bravely fought Metachromatic Leukodystrophy. The burial will be the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Richmond, MN.

The visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 30th at the St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Prayers and Rosary will be at 4:00 p.m. with the St. Martin Christian Women.

Jill was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Carol (Seibert) Freihammer. She married Colton Nack September 2, 2000, in St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN.

Jill loved her family and devoted her life to her husband and children. She had a pure, youthful heart and mischievous sense of humor that we will all miss. Jill enjoyed hockey, gardening, state parks, and playing board games. Above all, Jill loved God.

She is survived by her husband, Colton; children, Brittany, Cynthia, Claire, and John; parents, John and Carol; siblings Julie (Joel) Brott, Janet Miller-Gondeck, John Freihammer; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerome and Claren Seibert and Lawrence and Loretta Freihammer.