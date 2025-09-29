July 30, 1939 – September 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gerald B. “Jerry” Gohmann, age 86, of St. Joseph. Jerry passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025, after sustaining injuries from a farm accident. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on July 30, 1939, in St. Augusta to John and Clara (Storkamp). He married Geraldine “Gerri” Schlangen on April 28, 1962, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. He worked as a carpenter in construction as well as operating the family farm all of his life. He was a founding member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, and a lifetime member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club.

Jerry enjoyed dancing, going for rides, farming, raising beef cattle, John Deere two-cylinder Crawlers. He especially treasured the time spent with his family and friends at the farm.

He is survived by his wife; children, Tresa (Floyd) Ostendorf of Avon, Steve of St. Joseph, Curt (Mary Pat) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Bobbi Ostendorf, Eric Ostendorf, Bethany Strom, Ethan Gohmann, Allayna Gohmann; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dan (Barbara), Chuck (Mary), Margaret Kockler, Mark (Bonnie), Donna (John) Maslonkowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynn in 1968; brother-in-law, Ron Kockler.