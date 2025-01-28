Jerri Ann Athman, 61, Princeton

September 6, 1963 - January 27, 2025

Jerri Ann Athman, age 61 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 27, 2025, at her home. Memorial Services will be on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM.

Jerri Ann was born to Jervis Blair and Caroline Foote on September 6, 1963, in Cambridge. She married Bruce Athman on February 10, 1995, in Foley. Jerri Ann loved wind chimes and had over 200 in her collection. She enjoyed watching the Young and the Restless, Little House on the Prairie, and QVC “the Q.” She was a fan of Sherwin Linton, Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson, and the Sunday morning classics. Jerri Ann enjoyed puzzles, wearing country attire, and candy/suckers as she always had bowls around the house. She was feisty and strong-willed. Jerri Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jerri Ann is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Tanya (Andy) Hanson, Felicia (Matthew) Laveau, Brian (Kasey) Kulyas, Cody (Cortney) Kulyas, and Ted (Tracy) Athman; eight grandchildren, James, Kianna, Alex, Meeya, Kayda, Mylee, Kiara, and Owen; siblings, Jackie Bragg, Jody (Dave) Barnes, Justine Linder, Jimmy (Jo Ellen) Linder, Jennifer (Chris) Fellows, and Jamie Linder; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her mother.