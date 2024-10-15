Jerman B Lieser, 35, Paynesville

February 7, 1989 - October 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2024, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Jerman B. Lieser, age 35, who died Friday, October 11, 2024 at North Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family. His burial will be at a later date.

The visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2024 at the church and will continue from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to services.

Jerman Lieser was born on February 7, 1989 in Paynesville, MN to Donald Lieser and Kathy (Borgerding) Lahr. He married Dacia Breitbach on May 20, 2023 in Paynesville, MN, and they are expecting their first child in February. Jerman worked for Koronis Builders for the past 16 years. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited, Minnesota Dark House Association and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Jerman’s hobbies included hunting (especially bow hunting), ice fishing, and spearing. He enjoyed anything outdoors and time spent with his dog, Axel. Jerman was a perfectionist who was motivated about everything.

Survivors include his wife, Dacia; parents, Donald Lieser and Kathy (Virgil) Lahr; siblings, Josh (Linda) Lieser, Amanda (Derek) Johnson, Tim (Tammy) Lieser, Dani (Mike) Hennen; step-siblings, Steve (Sara) Lahr, Nancy (Daryl) Tritabaugh, Joe (Cristy) Lahr; mother-in-law, Deb Breitbach (Mark “Mikey” Weller); brothers and sisters in-law, Dustin (Tiffany) Breitbach, Danielle (Joe) Donahue; grandmother Elnora Lieser and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly and brother, Joseph; nephew, Isaac Lieser; father-in-law Gary Breitbach; grandparents, Alcuin and Margeret Borgerding and Elvin “Smiley” Lieser.