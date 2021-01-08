Jeffrey S. Melville, 66, Sauk Rapids

January 23, 1954 - January 4, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jeffrey S. Melville, age 66, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Todd Mattson will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 12 NOON until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jeffrey Scott Melville was born on January 23, 1954, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Irvin and Mayva “Toody” (Loughlan) Melville. Jeff spent his early years in Elbow Lake, a small town in Central MN. Jeff loved cars, especially working on and refurbishing old ones. Jeff graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1972 and attended Moorhead Tech for sales and marketing. He married Liz Rehder in 1974. They moved to Watertown, South Dakota and had two children, Kim and Corey. Jeff later married Julie Gorman in 1999 and together resided in Sauk Rapids. Jeff worked in sales for most his life, most recently for Anderson Merchandising. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, cracking jokes and playing practical jokes.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Kim (Travis) Hemiller and their two children, Jaxon and Avienne; son, Corey (Debbie) Melville and their two children, Kaelyn and Aidyn; two stepsons, Pete Gorman and his two children, Brynn and Carter and Nic Gorman; sister, Judy (Gary) Germundson; brothers, Jim (Anne) Melville, and John (Marlee) Melville; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jeff.

He will be dearly missed, but now is at peace in his heavenly home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.