Jeff-fa-fa Bringing Latest Tour To Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Prepare to laugh the night away with a famous comedian and his friends in April. Peanut, Walter, Achmed, and Bubba J. will join ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on stage at Target Center on April 10th for the "Artificial Intelligence" Tour.
Fresh off his "Still Not Canceled" tour, Dunham is re-hitting the road to showcase his signature wit and his beloved cast of puppets. He has earned Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years and holds the Guinness World Record for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour." Dunham also has filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials and holds three of the top five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central.
A portion of all tickets sold will go towards the "Jeff Dunham Family Fund" which helps support various charities around the country. Tickets for the "Artificial Intelligence" tour go on sale on Monday, October 7th.
