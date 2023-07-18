Jeanne M. Spears, 66, St. Cloud

May 23, 1957 - July 13, 2023

Our mother, Jeanne M. Spears, passed away in the presence and hearts of those who loved her dearly at the age of 66 on Thursday, July 13th at the Saint Benedict Nursing Home, from a tiring battle with cancer. Jeanne has been welcomed in the gates of heaven and is watching over those she loved dearly.

Jeanne was born in Missoula, MT on May 23, 1957, to Niles and Carole (Johnson) Spears. Jeanne is survived by her three children, Lisa Sullivan (Bryan Stang), Stacey (Blake) Weinstein, William “Billy” Sullivan; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chase, Hunter, Avery, Asher; great grandchild, Kayden; siblings, Charlie, Ray, Jeff, David, Sharon, Theressa, and Rondella. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Spears.

In her working days, Jeanne could be found bustling about as a kitchen manager in nursing homes in Roseburg, OR. She truly enjoyed cooking for others and storming up new recipes for the residents of her nursing home. She had a welcoming heart and enjoyed sharing her time with the residents.

Our mother was a creative, imaginative and passionate soul in her own way. She loved putting together puzzles, storytelling, gardening, going for long walks, salmon fishing as a child, hiking, the mountains, and the view of the ocean on the west coast. One of the greatest memories we have of our mother is her love for flowers and gardening. We will forever have memories of Jeanne that will make us take a moment to enjoy the simple moments and smile. She was very much a “set in her own way” individual. This is what made her special and very dear to our hearts. Jeanne has passed her greatest traits and passions on to her children.

Our mother’s pain and suffering has finally come to an end. Angels were sent to those who loved her to ensure peace, strength and tranquility. Angels scooped her up with their graceful wings and brought her home to heaven. She is in the arms of God and has been reunited with those she lost too soon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in honor of our mother’s last wishes.