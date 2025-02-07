Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Much of Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Much of Minnesota

Getty Images/iStockphoto

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

The Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Friday through 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

National Weather Service
loading...

National Weather Service forecaster Brennan Dettmann:

("pretty solid chance for a lot of locations to see at least four inches of snow with this system that moves through kind of Friday evening in western Minnesota and then spreading east across central and eastern Minnesota.")

Dettman says a line from Morris to St. Cloud to the northern Twin Cities could see higher amounts.

National Weather Service
loading...

St. Cloud has had 5.7 inches of snow so far in February.  We're 4.0 inches above normal for the month.  For the season, we're at 19.4 inches of snow, which is 8.3 inches below normal.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Colder air settles in to start the week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON