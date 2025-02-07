Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Friday through 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

National Weather Service forecaster Brennan Dettmann:

("pretty solid chance for a lot of locations to see at least four inches of snow with this system that moves through kind of Friday evening in western Minnesota and then spreading east across central and eastern Minnesota.")

Dettman says a line from Morris to St. Cloud to the northern Twin Cities could see higher amounts.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

St. Cloud has had 5.7 inches of snow so far in February. We're 4.0 inches above normal for the month. For the season, we're at 19.4 inches of snow, which is 8.3 inches below normal.

Get our free mobile app

Colder air settles in to start the week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES