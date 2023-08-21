Janet Litzinger, 87, St. Cloud

September 29, 1935 - August 19, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Janet F. Litzinger, age 87, of St. Cloud who passed away with family by her side on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Sanctuary in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Jospeh’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Janet was born on September 29, 1935 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to George and Irene (Plantenberg) Pfannenstein. She worked many years in sales, most recently at Herberger’s. Jan also operated a daycare for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed knitting, crafting, floral design, gardening (especially her roses), cooking, baking and was known for her sense of humor. Jan especially treasured all the time spent with her family.

Janet is survived by her children, Brenda of St. Cloud, Gerilyn (Bill) Hommerding of Shakopee, Lisa (Scott) Dombrovski of Cold Spring, Kevin (Sherry) of St. Paul, Anne (Lonnie) Gohmann of Sauk Rapids, Maria (Steve) Fritz of Taylorsville, UT; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Mary Jo) of Sartell, Mary (Norm) Hill of St. Cloud, Roger of Bemidji, Howard (Anne) of Columbus, Ohio, Terrance (Joyce) of Del Rapids, SD, and Karen (Carl) Schaefer of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Sandy; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Litzinger; granddaughter Eva Fritz; brothers, Thomas, Dennis, twin brother John, Keith, Kevin; sister, Donna Larson; and James Litzinger.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Sanctuary and CentraCare Hospice for exceptional love and care given to Jan.