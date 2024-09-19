It&#8217;s No Wonder, 25 Time Grammy Winner Coming To Minnesota

It’s No Wonder, 25 Time Grammy Winner Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An iconic Motown great is coming to Minnesota next month. Stevie Wonder is bringing his “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour to Target Center on October 27th.

Minneapolis was selected as one of 10 cities on the short tour to help promote joy, kindness, and peace. Wonder is a 25-time Grammy winner, an Academy Award winner, and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He burst onto the music scene at the age of 12, and was the youngest recording artist to have a #1 single with “Fingertips Part 2.” Wonder has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles, sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and is a member of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at axs.com.

