Influenza Activity Lingering in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The influenza season is winding down in Minnesota, but it's not over just yet.

The weekly update from the Minnesota Department of Health says there were 82 hospitalizations last week, down from 143 the week before. Over 7,300 people have been hospitalized with complications due to the flu this season.

The number of Minnesotans who have died with the flu is at 336, including two children.

There were no new school outbreaks last week after having two the week before, but there were six outbreaks in long-term care facilities with two the week before.

