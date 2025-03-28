Influenza Activity Lingering in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The influenza season is winding down in Minnesota, but it's not over just yet.
The weekly update from the Minnesota Department of Health says there were 82 hospitalizations last week, down from 143 the week before. Over 7,300 people have been hospitalized with complications due to the flu this season.
The number of Minnesotans who have died with the flu is at 336, including two children.
Get our free mobile app
There were no new school outbreaks last week after having two the week before, but there were six outbreaks in long-term care facilities with two the week before.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tiny School of Art & Design Taking Art on The Road
- Stearns County Dairy Herd Tests Positive for H5N1
- Registration Open for SCTCC Summer Camps
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud