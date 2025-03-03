Governor Walz to Highlight Tariffs Impact on Minnesota Farmers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Tuesday Governor Tim Walz will visit a corn and soybean farm in Cannon Falls to highlight the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on Minnesota farmers.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico are expected to take effect Tuesday.

Both Mexico and Canada are among the top three countries for Minnesota’s agricultural exports.

Walz will be joined by Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson and a corn and soybean farmer Danny Lundell.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's website, Minnesota’s agricultural exports bring in $9.2 billion a year, and agricultural exports account for more than a third of the state’s total exports.

Our top export commodities include soybeans, corn, feed, and pork.

Minnesota’s primary export markets are China, Mexico, and Canada

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s U.S. senators are naming their guests for President Trump’s joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

Senator Amy Klobuchar says Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish of Renville County is joining her in the U.S. House Chamber for Trump’s speech.

Get our free mobile app

Senator Tina Smith invited fired Voyageur’s National Park Ranger Kate Severson from Minnesota. Severson is one of more than a thousand National Park Service employees terminated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

READ RELATED ARTICLES