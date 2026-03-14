ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two area cities have declared a snow emergency for this weekend. The cities of Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud have both declared a snow emergency for streets because of the heavy snowfall Saturday night through Sunday.

The Sauk Rapids snow emergency starts at Noon on Saturday and goes until Noon on Monday. No parking is allowed during the time frame to allow for public works to remove the snow as safely as possible. Vehicles found on the street during the snow emergency will be towed.

The St. Cloud snow emergency starts at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday and runs for 72 hours unless rescinded. The city says parking regulations will be enforced, and towing of illegally parked vehicles will start at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The St. Cloud area is expected to receive 10 to 18 inches of snow from the storm over the weekend.

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