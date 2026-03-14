UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trail is a finalist for a national award. The Gitchi-Gami State Trail has been nominated for Best Recreational Trail in USA Today's 10BEST Reader's Choice Awards. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources built and manages the 36-mile trail that crosses multiple state parks. The trail continues to be expanded with additional segments and will reach 86 miles when finished.

GITCHI-GAMI TRAIL AMENITIES INCLUDE:

Fully paved multi-use surface

Bike maintenance/tune-up stations

Benches and rest stops

Interpretive panels and kiosks

Trailheads and parking areas

Restrooms and vault toilets

Picnic areas

Visitor centers

You can vote for the Gitchi-Gami State Trail once per day now until 10:59 p.m. on April 6th. The Gitchi-Gami Trail is located along the North Shore of Lake Superior and runs parallel to Highway 61.

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