This North Shore Trail Is Up for a Prestigious National Award
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trail is a finalist for a national award. The Gitchi-Gami State Trail has been nominated for Best Recreational Trail in USA Today's 10BEST Reader's Choice Awards. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources built and manages the 36-mile trail that crosses multiple state parks. The trail continues to be expanded with additional segments and will reach 86 miles when finished.
GITCHI-GAMI TRAIL AMENITIES INCLUDE:
- Fully paved multi-use surface
- Bike maintenance/tune-up stations
- Benches and rest stops
- Interpretive panels and kiosks
- Trailheads and parking areas
- Restrooms and vault toilets
- Picnic areas
- Visitor centers
You can vote for the Gitchi-Gami State Trail once per day now until 10:59 p.m. on April 6th. The Gitchi-Gami Trail is located along the North Shore of Lake Superior and runs parallel to Highway 61.
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