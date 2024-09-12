Imelda C. Stang, 92, Sauk Rapids

December 31, 1931 - September 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Imelda Stang, age 92, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at St. Martin Cemetery in St. Martin at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Imelda Catherine Stang was born December 31, 1931 in St. Martin to Frank and Emilia (Athmann) Stang. She grew up on the family farm and joined the Benedictine Sisters at St. Joseph, MN. As Sr. Victor O.S.B., she served as organist, choir director and piano teacher as well as teaching elementary grades in Long Prairie, Duelm, Bluffton, Watkins, Melrose and Lastrup while pursuing her B.A. in music at the College of St. Benedict. After receiving a dispensation from her vows, she continued teaching piano and some elementary grades. Over the years, she played piano/organ for many weddings and funerals wherever needed, while continuing as a member of M.M.T.A. Imelda served as Benton County Home Health Aide, directed choir at St. Michael’s Church in St. Cloud, was director of liturgical music and librarian at Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids, and administrative assistant at St. Mary’s Cathedral Grade School in St. Cloud.

One highlight of her life was a pilgrimage to Europe, visiting Italy (Rome), Portugal (Fatima) and France (Lourdes). Throughout her life she expressed her love for people by volunteering in many capacities, particularly at Catholic Charities and Good Shepherd Community. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Society, Blue Army of our Lady of Fatima, Marion Movement of Priests and Befrienders Ministry. She enjoyed dancing, reading, baking, harmonizing and socializing, and her beloved animals.

Imelda is survived by her sister-in-law, Bonnie Stang of Red Wing; numerous amazing and remarkable nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Jerome Gomes of St. Cloud and his daughter, Sara (Austin) Enders of Oshkosh, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Josephine; sisters, Agnes (Richard) Simon, Sr. Anrico “Rita” Stang, Amanda (Ben) Schlangen, Viola (Alfred) Dingmann, Alma (Leander) Dingmann; and brothers, Edgar and Ben Stang.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or masses are preferred.