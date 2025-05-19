MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Get ready for some heat with a fiery twist in Minneapolis this fall. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is returning to Target Center on November 22 and 23 with an all-new show.

The theme for 2025 is "Glow-N-Fire" and brings fan favorite trucks like Mega Wrex, Bone Shaker, and Bigfoot to the Twin Cities. Plus, there is a transforming robot, freestyle motocross, and fans can participate in the new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party.

Power Smashers provides fans access to the arena floor to get up close with the trucks and get autographs from their favorite performers. Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live go on sale starting Wednesday with pre-sales and to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

