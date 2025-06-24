ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There will be a chance for the public to pay their respects to Melissa and Mark Hortman.

The governor's office has announced they will lie in State on Friday. They'll be joined by their Golden Retriever, Gilbert.

Hortman will be the first woman and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans to lie in state in the Capitol.

The Capitol rotunda will be available for the public to pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

A private funeral will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Space will be limited.

Led by a congressional delegation from Minnesota, the U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence Monday night for Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

Representative Kelly Morrison paid tribute to Hortman, saying:

"She was often the smartest person in the room but you wouldn't know it because she was so humble. She was a generous friend, a good neighbor and a mentor to me and to so many others. She saw the dignity in all people and treated everyone with respect."

Congressman Tom Emmer said political violence has to stop.

"There is no place in our country for politically motivated violence. None. The fact that the Hortman and Hoffman families are being forced to endure the consequences of inexplicable evil is heartbreaking, devastating and infuriating for us all."

The House then paused in silence to remember the Hortmans.

