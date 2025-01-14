Homeless Shelter Stays Extended in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The length of time a person can stay in a homeless shelter has been extended.

The St. Cloud City Council held a public hearing during its meeting Monday night, which discussed amending the city ordinance to extend the maximum length of stay in temporary shelter facilities.

The council voted to extend the maximum from the current 45 days to 120 days for all residents, and up to 10 percent of the population can apply to have their stay extended from the current maximum of 90 days to up to 180 days.

The amendment passed unanimously.

