Home Damaged in Early Morning Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A home was severely damaged by a fire over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in Lake Mary Township near Alexandria.

A large fire was burning on a porch attached to the home.

Several people lived at the home, but they were all able to get out safely.

The fire spread from the porch into the home.  The Alexandria fire department and the Forada fire department put out the fire.  The fire caused severe damage to the home.

It is believed the cause of the fire was accidental.

