ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A lottery ticket worth over $1.5 million has been won in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a lucky ticket in the Gopher 5 game sold for Friday night's drawing is worth $1,509,594. It was sold at Bill's Superette in Andover.

The numbers drawn on Friday were 2, 6, 10, 35, 47.

The Gopher 5 game resets to $100,000 for the next drawing on Monday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.