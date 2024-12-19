Holiday Passenger Traffic to Increase 6% At MSP

Kari Jo Skogquist

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- If you are flying somewhere this holiday season you'll have a lot of company.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport expects a six-percent increase in screened passengers between December 20th and January 6th. Thursday, December 26th is expected to be the single busiest day with just under 50,000 people clearing security checkpoints.

Beyond the holidays, winter travel demand is also increasing with airlines resuming many of MSPs' seasonal flights to warm and sunny destinations.

Minnesotans and travelers have more opportunities than ever to visit Latin America and the Caribbean this winter with 10 percent more available seats on departing flights than a year ago.

Airlines are offering service to 17 destinations south of the U.S. border, including a new route this year to Tulum, Mexico on Delta Air Lines.

