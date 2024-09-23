Holiday Horns To Sing At Mystic Lake Casino In December
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- You can break out your Christmas spirit for a special holiday show this year. The world-renowned Tower of Power is bringing its Holiday & Hits tour to Mystic Lake Casino on December 14th.
For over 50 years Tower of Power has presented the best in soul and funk music and traveled the world with artists like Elton John, Aerosmith, and the Grateful Dead. The Holiday & Hits show brings a joyful journey through the group's storied past, blending traditional holiday music with the band's classic hits and fan favorites.
Fans can expect fresh takes on timeless holiday tunes delivered with the band's brass-driven sound and high-energy performances. In addition to the tour Tower of Power will drop their new holiday album "It's Christmas" on Friday. Tickets for the show go on sale at the Mystic Lake Box Office on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring