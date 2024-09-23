Holiday Horns To Sing At Mystic Lake Casino In December

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- You can break out your Christmas spirit for a special holiday show this year. The world-renowned Tower of Power is bringing its Holiday & Hits tour to Mystic Lake Casino on December 14th.

For over 50 years Tower of Power has presented the best in soul and funk music and traveled the world with artists like Elton John, Aerosmith, and the Grateful Dead. The Holiday & Hits show brings a joyful journey through the group's storied past, blending traditional holiday music with the band's classic hits and fan favorites.

Fans can expect fresh takes on timeless holiday tunes delivered with the band's brass-driven sound and high-energy performances. In addition to the tour Tower of Power will drop their new holiday album "It's Christmas" on Friday. Tickets for the show go on sale at the Mystic Lake Box Office on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

