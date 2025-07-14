ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Art Fair in the Gardens is this Thursday at the Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

As part of the event, the Stearns History Museum is holding its 3rd annual History Hunt.

Spokeswoman Ann Marie Johnson says she has no problem putting together new questions for the scavenger hunt each year.

No, not really, though sometimes I wonder if my questions get too long and are too much fun. The place is just loaded with history, so it's not that hard to find. We just want to make sure it's something you can actually get the answer by looking around, or reading a sign, or looking at the gardens themselves.

Johnson says all of the questions are focused on the gardens themselves, or the southeast St. Cloud landscapes.

To participate, stop at the Stearns History Museum tent and pick up an entry form, go around the gardens and answer their questions, then bring it back to spin the wheel and win prizes.

The museum's tent will be located next to the Jupiter Moon Gift Shop.

The Art Fair in the Gardens runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Besides the art vendors, they'll have live music and food trucks.

