One Dead, One Unharmed In Mora Highway 65 Crash
PEACE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died in a UTV and SUV crash near Mora on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m.
Authorities say an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Archer Schroeder of Mora and a UTV being driven by 32-year-old Richard Duffee of Mora were both going north on Highway 65 near 310th Avenue when Schroeder crashed into Duffee on the right side of the northbound lane.
Get our free mobile app
Duffee died in the crash, and Schroder was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
- Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]
- Board Game Buzz: As CMON Sells Zombicide To Asmodee
- Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
- Meet The 11-year-old Making A Difference With Dog Treats
- New Memorial For Herm Bartz Honors A Lifelong Love Of Baseball
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States.
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow