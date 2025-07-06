PEACE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died in a UTV and SUV crash near Mora on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Archer Schroeder of Mora and a UTV being driven by 32-year-old Richard Duffee of Mora were both going north on Highway 65 near 310th Avenue when Schroeder crashed into Duffee on the right side of the northbound lane.

Get our free mobile app

Duffee died in the crash, and Schroder was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet