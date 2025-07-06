One Dead, One Unharmed In Mora Highway 65 Crash

Paul Habstritt, WJON

PEACE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died in a UTV and SUV crash near Mora on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Archer Schroeder of Mora and a UTV being driven by 32-year-old Richard Duffee of Mora were both going north on Highway 65 near 310th Avenue when Schroeder crashed into Duffee on the right side of the northbound lane.

Duffee died in the crash, and Schroder was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

