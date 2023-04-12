Detour Starts Monday for Highway 25 Bridge Replacement

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- If you normally travel on Highway 25 to head north to the cabin, you'll want to know about a detour that will be in place through Brainerd.

The detour starts on Monday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation replaces a bridge of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway line.

The $6.4 million project will replace the Highway 25 bridge over the railroad tracks between 10th Avenue Northeast and Red Pine Road. They are also adding a pedestrian multi-use trail to the west side of Highway 25.

Get our free mobile app

The detour is expected to last into November.

READ RELATED ARTICLES