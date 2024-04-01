Driver Arrested After High Speed Chase Near New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A driver was arrested after leading police on a short high-speed chase.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near New London.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Birch Street. The deputy continued to follow the vehicle which turned east onto Highway 23. The chase lasted for about one-and-a-half miles and reached speeds over 90 miles an hour. The vehicle eventually turned onto Norway Woods Circle near New London and came to a stop.

The driver was arrested and is facing charges including fleeing police, driving while impaired, and speeding.

The name of the driver has not been released.

