High School Sports Results, Friday, November 1st

Albany 29, Minnewaska 21 - Class 3A, Section 6 Championship: Boone Roemeling had two passing touchdowns for the Huskies.

Kimball 26, Holdingford 20 - Class 2A, Section 5 Championship: Brandon Henkemeyer had 2 passing TDs, and Owen Mortenson had an interception return for a touchdown.

Annandale 44, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 - Class 3A, Section 5 Championship: The Cardinals had a fumble return and interception return for a touchdown in the game.

Dassel-Cokato 33, Litchfield 18 - Class 3A, Section 2 Championship

Princeton 7, Becker 28 - Class 4A, Section 8 Championship: Tristan Kowalkowski had 3 passing TDs to lead the Bulldogs.

