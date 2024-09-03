Henry R. “Woots” Jensen, 89, Paynesville

November 18, 1934 - August 28, 2024

attachment-Henry Jensen loading...

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville, MN for Henry Richard Jensen, age 89 of Paynesville. He died at his home in Paynesville on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Pastor Paul Shumaker will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Grace Lutheran (West) Cemetery at Belgrade, MN. Visitation on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and on Thursday, September 5, 2024, one hour prior to the services at Paynesville Lutheran Church.

Henry (Woots) was born on November 18, 1934, at Belgrade, MN, the son of Earl Einer and Hilda Louise (Lampe) Jensen. He grew up in Belgrade, MN and graduated in 1953 from Belgrade High School. While in high school he was active in Baseball, Basketball and Track. After school he farmed near Belgrade, owned the Belgrade Bowling Alley and was a Bus Driver for the Belgrade School District. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ardell Peterson at Sisseton, SD on December 12, 1977. They then lived near Belgrade and Henry continued farming. He sold in 1988 and then worked as a meat cutter at Wally’s G & T foods and Rainbow Foods. They moved to Paynesville in 1998. He later worked maintenance for Paynesville Township. He retired in 2017.

Henry’s hobbies included, splitting wood, visiting the casinos, playing cards with family, golfing, and bowling

He has been a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church since 2006

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by; two grandsons, Aaron Theis and Jacob Larson; his brother Lawrence; his sister, Janice Rapp; his sister-in-law, Maxine Jensen; and his brother-in-law, Wayne Maroschek.

He is survived by; his wife, Shirley; his children, Cindy (LeRoy) Theis, Candy (David) Bevis, Mike (Jane) Jensen, Nancy (Mark) Lensing, Todd (Beverly) Jensen; stepdaughters, Susanne (Rick) Torgerson, Dawn (Randy) Larson and Amy (Kimba) Coleman; 24 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; his sister, Loey Maroschek; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

A sincere thank you is extended to the staff at Koronis Place, and Centra Care Hospice.