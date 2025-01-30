Heavy Snow Possible Along Minnesota’s North Shore this Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Widespread snowfall is expected Saturday afternoon and Sunday up in northern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says confidence is increasing for 2 to 6 inches of snow for most of the area.
Get our free mobile app
There is at least a 40% chance of 2 inches of snow across the Northland and up to a 70% chance of 6 inches or more along the North Shore.
In central Minnesota, The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, winter returns this weekend with multiple chances for snow and single digits lows as we head into next week.
As of Thursday, we have a 60 percent chance of getting about an inch of snow on Saturday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
LOOK: Relive the ’90s in These Iconic Photos
These photos capture the good, the grungy, and the groundbreaking moments that defined the ’90s and left their mark on history and pop culture.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz