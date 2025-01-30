Heavy Snow Possible Along Minnesota’s North Shore this Weekend

Heavy Snow Possible Along Minnesota&#8217;s North Shore this Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Widespread snowfall is expected Saturday afternoon and Sunday up in northern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says confidence is increasing for 2 to 6 inches of snow for most of the area.

There is at least a 40% chance of 2 inches of snow across the Northland and up to a 70% chance of 6 inches or more along the North Shore.

In central Minnesota, The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, winter returns this weekend with multiple chances for snow and single digits lows as we head into next week.

As of Thursday, we have a 60 percent chance of getting about an inch of snow on Saturday.

