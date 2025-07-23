ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has had nearly 1 3/4 of an inch of rain so far on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the official total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday is 1.72 inches of rain.

Central Stearns County had a lot more rain. Avon reported 4.60 inches of rain as of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of Northern Stearns and western Benton Counties until 1:15 p.m.

Read More: Flood Warning In Stearns And Benton Counties This Wednesday |

A few more rounds of showers are possible on Wednesday evening in central Minnesota.

The record rain in St. Cloud for the date is 2.32 inches of rain, which happened in 1912.

St. Cloud's rain total for the summer months of June and July combined is now up to 11.97 inches, which is 5.50 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

In order to crack the top 10 for wettest summers on record, we need to get up to 16.52 inches by the end of August. That mark was set just last year in 2024. The number one wettest summer on record in St. Cloud is 22.06 inches, which fell in 1897.

READ RELATED ARTICLES