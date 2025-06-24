UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rainfall chances increase significantly Wednesday morning and remain high through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says periods of rain with occasional thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday through Thursday, possibly heavy at times.

Most locations can expect a two-day rainfall total of 1-3", with totals as high as 4" possible.

Periods of heavy rain from Wednesday through Thursday may produce localized flooding and quick rises on many rivers, small ponds/lakes, and poor drainage areas.

St. Cloud has officially had 2.99 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.12 inches above normal.

That compares to June of 2024, when St. Cloud had 5.83 inches of rain by this point in the month.

High temperatures will remain in the 60s-70s through Thursday, then become warmer over the weekend, although rain chances return during the latter portion of the weekend.

