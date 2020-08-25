Health Matters; Sleep is So Important [PODCAST]

All of us need sleep. Rejuv Medical Chief Integration Officer Garrett Ewers joined me on WJON this week. He says everyone should sleep 7-8 hours a night. Sleep helps with so many aspects of our health which includes our stress level and ability to perform. Ewers says when we eat and what we eat contributes to how well we sleep, along with our sleep environment, and how much we exercise. Ewers says if we exercise daily we wear ourselves out which can lead to better sleep. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Ewers says there are many reasons why we need sleep in part because we need to go through each sleep cycle to helps us with recovery daily. He says if we are often woken up that isn't the quality sleep that is needed. Garrett says power naps that last 20 minutes are recommended. He doesn't recommend a 2 to 3 hour nap daily.

