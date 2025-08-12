August is National Wellness Month. To discuss the importance of wellness I was joined by Rejuv Medical CEO Garrett Ewers. He says wellness is simply how you fell and what is contributing to your overall health. Ewers says this involves your happiness, the level of pain you deal with and how energized you are.

Mental Health's Role in Wellness

Ewers says health plays a major factor in your overall wellness. He says a person's level of fitness involves activity, things like yoga and meditation and mental health. He says wellness is always evolving and Rejuv is evolving while adding mental health support. Ewers says therapist Liz Reihm came on board in 2024 to help patients with mental health concerns.

Rejuv Fitness photo Rejuv Fitness photo loading...

Fitness

Fitness is often focused on when it comes to wellness but Ewers says hormone levels, pain and mental health can be overlooked. He says maintaining a healthy amount of sleep, reducing stress, physical activity, attention to mental health and nutrition are important aspects of one's wellness. Ewers says a person's wellness is more than fitness level and healthy eating habits.

Rejuv Medical

Rejuv Medical is unique in that is offers a gym, orthopedic surgery options, hormone therapy, esthetics and mental health treatments.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Garrett Ewers, click below.