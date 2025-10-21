October is physical therapy month. I was joined by Certified Sports Specialist Jake Kocovsky from Rejuv Medical to discuss what physical therapy is and how important it is to help people get back to where they want to be.

Rejuv Fitness photo Rejuv Fitness photo loading...

What Is PT?

Kocovsky says physical therapy is a way to regain movements or physical abilities you may have lost. Jake says he can help people get physically stronger, gain range, improve balance, and the mental aspects that often times need to be dealt with. He says fear of pain and/or reinjury play a role in a person's resistance to do physical therapy.

How It Starts

The first steps to physical therapy involve an initial evaluation. Kocovsky says at Rejuv they like to spend time getting to know the client and what they are looking to accomplish. He says they won't likely send someone through a big workout at first that could lead to pain or soreness. Kocovsky acknowledges physical therapy will involve the client pushing themselves physically and mentally but not to a point where they experience pain.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Who Goes to PT?

Kocovsky explains they are skilled in working with people to accomplish their goals at a pace that fits with their age, physical abilities and goals. He gave numerous examples of people who achieved their goals and even beyond their goals. Kocovsky says they have clients that are looking to come back from surgeries to participate in sports, those that are looking to rid themselves of pain and those looking to improve their quality of life.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Kocovsky, click below. Learn more about going to rejuvmedical.com.